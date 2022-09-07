STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials in Storm Lake said a smelly dilemma has been resolved.

A Koi Herpes Virus (KHV) killed thousands of common carp in the lake last month and those dead fish washed up on shore. The fish are not native to the Siouxland area and was the first time the virus has been detected in Iowa.

Ben Wallace, a biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), said the fish along with the smell are gone, but the timing is a little late.

“Well, I mean I don’t know if it will matter a whole lot because we’re kind of toward the end of the recreation season. Passed labor day, we start to see lake visitations drop off anyways,” said Wallace.

Wallace added the algae in the lake has also improved recently.