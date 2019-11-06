DEA Omaha Divisions reports over 22,000 lbs. of unused, unwanted medications collected on National Drug Take-Back Day

Breaking News
OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nearly 900,000 pounds of unwanted or unused prescription medications and vaping products were collected across the nation during the 18th National Drug Take-Back Day.

On October 26th, the DEA Omaha division collected just over 22,000 pounds from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North and South Dakota.

Close to 10,000 pounds came from Iowa residents. Sioux City police collected 265 pounds during the event.

The DEA’s next National Drug Take-Back Day will be April 25.

