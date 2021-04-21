DEA accepting unwanted medicines during Take Back Day

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Do you hold on to medicines because you don’t know how to safely discard them? No worries! The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding an event to help out the community with this issue.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding the 20th Take Back Day on April 24.

During this event, the DEA will accept expired, unused, and unwanted medications for safe disposal.

The Take Back Day in October collected almost 500 tons of unwanted medications. In the entire history of the DEA taking back medicines, more than 6,800 tons of drugs have been collected.

Overdoses are on the rise during the pandemic, according to the CDC. Abused prescription drugs can come from family, friends, and home medicine cabinets. Disposing of old or unused medicine may help this statistic drop.

Drop off sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines to remain safe during the pandemic.

Find a collection site near you on this website. You can also call 800-882-9539 to find sites.

Woodbury County is also offering pick-up sites on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These sites include Lewis Family Pharmacy in Moville, Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy in Sergeant Bluff, and Mills Pharmacy in Anthon.