DCI investigating vehicle fire, death in Clay County, S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. – The Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a vehicle fire and death in rural Clay County, South Dakota.

DCI Director David V. Natvig announced Wednesday that agents with the DCI, along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are conducting a vehicle fire and death investigation, which was discovered in rural Clay County on Tuesday.



Officials said there is no threat at this time to the public, and investigators are not looking for any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.