Dayton, Iowa man sentenced in Sioux City for illegally possessing firearms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Dayton, Iowa man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns on January 27.

Christopher Johnson, 45, of Dayton, Iowa, received his prison term after pleading guilty on October 17, 2019, to possession of firearms by a felon.

Johnson was previously convicted of manufacture of methamphetamine and/or possession with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine, which is a felony, in August 2001, in Boone County, Iowa.

At his plea hearing, Johnson admitted that on May 28, 2017, in Webster County, he was stalking a female occupant of a residence in Dayton, Iowa.

Law enforcement officers located Johnson later that night in a barn nearby at a residence Johnson was known to reside at.

Upon locating Johnson, law enforcement officers located and seized two guns, a Ruger .22 caliber pistol and a Jimenez Arms .22 caliber pistol, along with some .22 caliber ammunition.

Johnson was previously convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon (a chainsaw), which is an aggravated misdemeanor, in 2012, in Calhoun County, Iowa.

Johnson was sentenced in Sioux City to 78 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Johnson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.