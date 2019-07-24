Days away from Holy Trinity Greek Fest 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s the last week in July and that means it’s Greek Fest week at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. That gathering will take over the church parking lot at 6th Street and Jennings Street on July 26, 27 and 28.

This year’s Greek Fest will feature bake sales, offering Greek pastries and other baked goods, the Taverna, which has Greek beers and wines, along with Greek music and dancing. Tours of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be held throughout the weekend.

Admission is free, but for those looking to just grab some food on the go, curbside carryout is available.

Father Luke Melackrinos stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the festival.