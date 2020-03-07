Daylight-saving time to see clocks set one-hour ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — It’s time to spring forward again, as the country makes the switch to daylight saving time.

Like those in almost all other states, residents in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri will trade an hour of sleep starting Sunday morning for an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

The government expanded daylight saving time in 2007 in an effort to save energy.

It currently begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.

The official change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, local time, although people often change their clocks before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends November 1.