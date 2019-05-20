Daycare centers in high demand as schools begin to let out

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Siouxland kids are already enjoying summer vacation and for some parents, that means arranging childcare for the summer. There is a need for more daycare centers in Siouxland, especially in Sioux City. Right now, some daycares are having to turn away kids because their centers are already full.

"Now we are at a compacity with all of our children in the count. I have had several calls for after-school that I can't take and this summer for school kids, and I'm turning people away because I don't have room," said Jodi Crippen Director of Tinee Toones.

It's a similar story for daycare centers all over Siouxland who are experiencing it.

"I would say there is a demand for child care in this area. Just keeping up with this day and age just being very busy our children are always coming in and needing that care," said Building Blocks Director Lisa Vavra.

Daycare providers like Tinee Toones and Building Blocks say part of the challenge is getting enough staff members to keep up with the growing number of kids in need of care.

"Definitely tiring to keep our staffing in all the rooms to provide that care for all needs is definitely something that we're always looking for," Vavra said.

The high demand for care and scarcity of staff also means the price of childcare is going up, a big concern for many Siouxland parents.

"I do feel that childcare can be a little bit of an expense for families but we definitely try to provide the best benefit we can with and make sure that its a fair price," said Vavra.

"We tried to be competitive but we try to realize that families both have to work and daycare does cost a lot I think that's the reason why a lot of parents choose different programs if they can get their children enrolled in those programs," said Crippen.

It's not just daycare centers filling up, but also in-home childcare providers. Many parents say it is a big struggle to find anyone with openings for childcare.