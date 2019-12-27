Day after Christmas is the busiest day for returns at stores

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some holiday travelers may also be heading back to the store.

Many people are using those new gift cards or returning some not-so-perfect Christmas presents.

KCAU 9 stopped by Scheels earlier on Thursday, a day that many retailers say is the busiest day for returns of the year.

Staff says that to help keep the line moving, customers only need to have one thing ready for the cashier.

“As long as the receipts kind of out and handy, it definitely speeds up the process a little bit so we can keep the line moving. So, we want to make sure we’re taking care of our customers and that we have 100% satisfaction guarantee, everything you buy here is satisfactory or your money back,” says Caleb Sowers, Scheels.

Stores are expected to stay busy throughout the weekend with many people making those holiday gift returns.