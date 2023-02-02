SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- After more than three decades, Dawn Snyder is retiring as the education program director at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Thursday was Snyder’s last day at Dorothy Pecaut, finishing up last minute paperwork and packing the last of her belongings. For almost 35 years, she’s taught generations of both kids and adults about the importance of nature and preservation.

Snyder says she looks forward to retirement and her future plans.

“I’m planning to just kinda relax and do some traveling, see more friends and family, I’m on some different boards so I’ll still be doing things that way actively, I obviously love to be outdoors hiking,” said snyder.

As Snyder retires, Theresa Kruid has been promoted as the education program director for Dorothy Pecaut.