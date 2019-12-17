David Lee Roth to be special guest during KISS visit to Sioux City

Good morning Siouxland! We have some patchy freezing fog this morning. But we have a warmer pattern this week with highs in the 30s and 40s, with dry conditions until Christmas. With the fog, we do have a dense fog advisory for parts of Siouxland, which is in effect until 10 am this morning. Here’s a look at visibility across Siouxland. Most of the fog seems to be on the Iowa side of Siouxland. Temperatures this morning are on the cold side, ranging from single digits to the low 20s. Winds are nice and light this morning with calm conditions in some areas, and winds up to 10 mph from the west, southwest. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some clouds in the area over night, but have become mostly clear going into the early morning hours. Here’s a look at your out the door forecast for today. We are starting off with morning fog, but will become mostly sunny by the late morning with temperatures rising to a high of 34 by this afternoon. Then tonight is going to be on the bitter side as temperatures fall to a low of 9 by tomorrow morning with winds staying light. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning at 5 and 6 to see your full extended forecast.