David Lee Roth to be special guest during KISS visit to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rock icon David Lee Roth will be a special guest as KISS rolls into Sioux City in February.
KISS made the announcement Tuesday, saying David Lee Roth will be joining them on the last legs of their END OF THE ROAD TOUR.
KISS announced in November that they will be performing at the Fleet Farm Arena at the Tyson Events Center on Friday, February 21, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at by calling 712-279-4850, by visiting the Primebank Box Office, or on their website TysonCenter.com.