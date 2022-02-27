SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spring is just around the corner and that means companies will start looking for new workers.

According to the release, Western Iowa Tech Community College and IowaWORKS will host five industry-specific Career Fairs in March and April.

The career fairs will take place at the WITCC Sioux City campus from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore employment opportunities and industry information from various Siouxland employers. Employers will be available to interview qualified applicants for open positions and provide information about their companies.

Career Fairs are free and open to the public.

The Career Fairs will be held on the following dates: