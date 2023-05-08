SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The dates for the 20th Riverssance have been changed.

According to a Facebook post from the Kingdom of Riverssance, the dates of the 2023 Riverssance Festival have been changed to fall on September 30 and October 1 in order not to conflict with the dates of “a fellow Iowa Kindom.”

The change comes after a recent announcement that the festival would be on October 7 and 8. Facebook commenters raised concerns over the date, however, due to the Amana Fair being that same weekend.

“We apologize for the confusion and look forward to a fantastic Fall weekend,” the Kingdom of Riverssance said on Facebook.

Gates for the event will open at Riverside Park each day at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased as the gate or in advance at a discounted price at Sioux City Hy-Vee stores. More details such as pricing can be found here.