SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rivercade celebrations are right around the corner and the 13th Annual Rivercade Barstool Open has been announced.

18 bars will participate in an 18-hole minigolf pub crawl happening along historic 4th Street.

The event is for teams of four and each team will need to put down $50 dollars to sign up.

All the money raised through the event goes towards Rivercade’s Riverssance event later in the fall.

“People come back every year. Right now there’s a buzz going on and I’m getting calls of when is it and so it’s a fun event that people appreciate and everybody wants to get out, we’re ready to get out and what a way to do it. Come down and mini-golf 18 holes, I mean how can you beat that?” said Phyl Claeys, Rivercade’s event coordinator.

The mini-golf pub crawl is set for Saturday May 7 starting at noon. Groups can register online here.