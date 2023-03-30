SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual Rivercade tradition returns to Downtown Sioux City in May.

18 bars, 18 holes and plenty of fun is set to take place on 4th Street as the 15th Annual Barstool Open has been announced to take place on May 6.

Teams of four can register an any of the bars participating in the event or can register the day of the event at Buffalo Alice until 11 a.m.

Event Coordinator Phyl Claeys told KCAU 9 that around 500 people participated in the event in 2022 and it just keeps growing.

“The fact that that many people come, and they talked about all year, when are you gonna have it again, when you gonna have it again. So, it’s just one of those things that Sioux City has embraced, Siouxland has embraced, and everybody comes down that day and we’ve never had anything but just fun,” said Claeys.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Riverssance to pay for those expenses. There will also be prizes given out for the three most creatively dressed teams.