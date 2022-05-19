SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The date for the Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade in 2022 has been announced.

The Mardi Gras Parade will take place on Friday, July 1. Registration is also open for anyone who’d like to take part in the parade.

A registration form can be found on this website or by calling 712-279-4850.

The event is family-friendly and free, starting off at the Tyson Events Center to Pierce Street. After Pierce Street, the route turns left on 4th Street, and finally ends on Iowa Street.

The celebration kicks off the weekend for Saturday in the Park (SITP). Read about SITP here.