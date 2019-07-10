‘Dangerous dogs’ kill two smaller dogs in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A dog was euthanized and another tased in Norfolk after running loose and killing two smaller dogs.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a release that on July 3, they received several calls about two dangerous huskies running loose in northern Norfolk.

The huskies had previously been declared “dangerous dogs” for attacking a smaller dog in November 2018. The smaller dog was killed from the attack.

While the officers were searching for the two huskies, the dogs attacked and killed two more smaller dogs. One of the attacks occurred in the 1600 block of Mulberry, and the other attack happened in the 1500 block of Charolais.

After chasing the dogs for a while, officers were finally able to stop them. One of the dogs was stopped and caught with the use of a taser, and the other dog had to be euthanized.

The incident is still under investigation and a citation enforcement action is expected against the owner Kathy Wik of Norfolk.

A city ordinance in Norfolk outlines restrictions on dangerous dogs and consequences of subsequent actions.