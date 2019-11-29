Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2020 announce special guest for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2020 has announced that Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be joining the tour that’s coming to Sioux City.

Brinkley-Cook will be performing fan-favorite routines from this past season on the tour across the country.

The tour will stop in Sioux City on March 15 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Courtesy of Orpheum Theatre

Tickets are starting at $39 and available at OrpheumLive.com or visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

VIP packages will be available on VIPNation.com.

VIP packages give the fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, and photo opportunities.

For more information on Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2020, click here.

The gallery below are photos from the 2019 season finale of Dancing with the Stars.

