Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2020 tour canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The previously postponed dates of the Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour 2020 have been canceled, the Orpheum Theatre announced Tuesday.
The Dancing with the Stars: Live! cast and crew said they hope that we can make it back to the cities they missed on a future tour.
All tickets purchased for the March 15 event at the Orpheum Theatre will be refunded at the point of purchase.
- Credit Card purchases through one of our authorized channels (Box Office, OrpheumLive.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.
- Cash or check purchasers may claim their refund by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.