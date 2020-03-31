Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2020 tour canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The previously postponed dates of the Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour 2020 have been canceled, the Orpheum Theatre announced Tuesday.

The Dancing with the Stars: Live! cast and crew said they hope that we can make it back to the cities they missed on a future tour.

All tickets purchased for the March 15 event at the Orpheum Theatre will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Credit Card purchases through one of our authorized channels (Box Office, OrpheumLive.com, or 855-333-8771) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash or check purchasers may claim their refund by contacting the box office at 712-279-4850 ext. 6.