Dance studios reopen classes with new precautions

Both dancers and teachers are happy to be back in the studio.

SIOUXLAND (KCAU) – While finishing out a college degree online isn’t ideal, dance teachers said teaching young children how to dance via zoom was very difficult. Needless to say, both dancers and teachers are happy to be back in the studio.

“Throughout the entire shut down, we were shut down for 11 weeks, so it was a long time. It was super hard, but we did it, and all of our students were thankful that had the option,” said Kayla Kellen with Arena Dance Academy.

While Siouxland was shut down because of COVID 19, Arena Dance Academy took to teaching their dancers via zoom, but now, students are dancing back inside with new precautions.

“They have to have their temperatures scanned when they enter into the building. They have to wash their hands. All of the sports here have separate entrances, so it made it super easy for us to be able to implement those changes and get everybody on board with what we were doing,” said Kellen.

“I was like so happy, and when I found out we were coming back, I was just like running around my house waiting to come back,” Naomi Johnson, a dancer at Arena.

Classes are now limited to 10 dancers each, and the dance studio is disinfected after each session.

Over in North Sioux City, 5678! Dance Studio is also resuming in-person classes after weeks of zoom dancing.

“It was really tough. It hit our kids really hard because they lost some of those big events that they look forward to all season. That exact week was supposed to be we were flying out to Chicago that weekend for a competition, so it was just hard,” said Rebecca McNamara, a teacher at 5678! Dance.

Zoom classes are still offered to those not comfortable with joining a class, but more and more dancers are again moving together but in a distanced studio.

“The best way for our dancers to be able to come back and still be able to dance, to do what they need to do, was by creating classes that would be able to use a socially distanced space,” said McNamara.

Tape maps out where each student can dance and keep their belongings.

“We’re just hoping to be able to continue the future of dance and to be able to continue to bring art to the community, you know, we’ll just roll with it,” said McNamara.

5678! Dance Studio also managed to put together their recital for the year in their parking lot outside to continue to give their students an opportunity to perform safely.