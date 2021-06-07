Dance company acquires former school building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Jessica McCully, founder of the Flux Dance Company, her five-year search for the perfect venue has come to an end.

“We looked at building from the ground up, we looked at different venues,” McCully said.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Gilchrist Foundation, Flux Dance Company was able to purchase the former Lincoln Elementary School building on Sioux City’s north side.

“We’ve had our eye on this one for a while, and it was never really available, and then once they put it on the market, we were first in—we could not wait,” McCully said.

McCully says the purchase of the almost 60-year-old building has made her dream of opening a performing arts center more of a reality.

“Not only will it be a place for our company to rehearse and perform, but we’re going to open it up to the entire community,” McCully said.

Flux Dance Company plans to renovate the entire 27,000 sq. foot building—a grand opening of the first floor to guests is planned for the end of August 2021.

“Three of the rooms will be dance studios, and then two of the rooms will be for music and instrumental, and then we have one room dedicated just for all the parents—kind of a parent lounge for everyone to hang out in while their children are in classes,” McCully said.

McCully says the non-profit’s goal is to expand creative horizons not only for young dancers, but for all community members.

“We want to expand the arts in Sioux City, and the knowledge and the creativity behind it all. This building will be open to everyone,” McCully said.