Danbury man arrested for strangling, assaulting victim with bike chain

DANBURY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Danbury man was arrested on Monday for a domestic assault involving strangling and hitting the victim.

According to court records, authorities were called to a report of domestic assault Monday around 5:20 a.m. to a Danbury apartment.

The victim told authorities that Terence Brown, 54, strangled her following an argument over who left the stove on. She said that Brown also hit her while strangling her and estimated that this lasted for about three or four minutes.

Brown then went into a bedroom where he retrieved a bike chain and began hitting her with it, according to the documents.

After going to a hospital, the victim was found to have a broken eye socket and a hematoma in her throat, causing trouble breathing. On top of the lacerations from the chain, there were also bodily injuries on her chest, arms, and back.

When the police arrived on the scene, Brown ran and hid in the bushes and was arrested an hour later.

Brown told authorities he hit the victim with the bike chain two or three times.

Brown has been charged with felony domestic abuse. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

