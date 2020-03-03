Danbury man accused of trying to entice minor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police arrested a man on Friday after they said he tried to entice a person who he believed to be a minor.

According to court documents, Sioux City Police were informed on February 20 a person going by the name “Jim Smith” was trying to entice a minor into a sexual relationship through a chat and text application.

The person that reported the chat was actually an adult pretending to be the minor. “Smith” asked several times to meet for sexual relations.

Court documents said officers found the conversation to be extremely graphic. The police assumed the role as the minor on Thursday, and during the conversation, “Smith” sent a graphic picture. He also asked for graphic pictures of the minor.

After he asked to meet the minor, “Smith” was asked to bring alcohol to the meeting location.

On Friday, “Smith,” identified as Jeremy Schmidt, 30, of Danbury, showed up to the location with alcohol, where police arrested him.

Schmidt was charged with telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, enticing a minor for a sexual purpose, and sexual exploitation of a minor.