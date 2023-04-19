SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the High School Environmental Club grabbed shovels and helped plant 2 oak red maple trees at the Sioux City Railroad Museum on Wednesday.

This is the second year the students have engaged in taking care of the city for Earth Day, and students say that it’s a way to become engaged with the world.

“We all have an effect as humans in this world around the environment and to be a part of this club really means that you are engaged with the community, really want to play an active role, and being compassionate not only to the environment but to people,” said Dakota Valley High School Senior Anthony Marquez.

The trees that were planted are in addition to three blue spruce and two oak trees planted in 2022.