Dakota Valley students donated more than 1,500 pairs of socks to local non-profits

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – One piece of cold-weather gear people may forget about is socks. That’s why Dakota Valley students set up a donation drive.

Middle school students and staff collected more than 1,500 pairs of socks during their “Toe-vember” drive.

On Tuesday, those socks went to the Gospel Mission, the Warming Shelter, and the Foster Closet in Siouxland.

600 pairs came from a single student, who asked for the socks for the drive instead of a birthday present.

“Shows us that like what it can help if you bring in just a little bit even, what it can help in the world. So, maybe they’ll pass that on later on in life,” said Grace Powell, Dakota Valley 8th Grader.

The students at Dakota Valley also got a treat for their hard work with three classes getting donuts for surpassing the classroom goal.