Dakota Valley School District install air purifiers throughout all schools

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – With students heading back to the classroom, Dakota Valley School District is working to provide cleaner air for them.

More than a 100 air purifiers are being installed throughout school buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen said the district has been looking at ways to make school as safe as possible for in-person learning. He adds that after much research, the district feels cleaner air will have a significant impact on the health of both students and staff.

“Improving air quality became a high priority and we believe a side benefit is, that research is showing, is that it has a lot of potential to impact COVID-19… As well as so many viruses from flu to common cold to phenomena,” Rasmussen said.

“It breaks down the ions which is your polluted air that’s coming into the system, goes through and puts clean air through the home, school, building,” Chris Walker, HVAC technician, said.

The system will cost the district just under $130,000 that will come out of the Capital Outlay Fund.

“As a parent it makes me feel much more comfortable to have my kids here. Not just COVID, COVID out of the equation. Just to keep them healthier and keep them in school,” Tessie Oberg, mom, and nurse in the Dakota Valley district, said. “We are breathing all the recirculating air. So the fact we get this new system that gets fresh air in and purifies the air and can hopefully help cut down that and any help we can get in that area is amazing.”

Dr. Rasmussen said the goal is to be proactive in making sure everyone is healthy and in turn keep more kids in the classroom.

“We’re just excited about the impact it can have and obviously if we can have students and staff not missing school were delivering a more effective education,” Dr. Rasmussen added.

He said the district held off on other projects like re-doing parking lots to make room for the project.

The installations wrap up Friday just before students head back into the classroom on Monday.

