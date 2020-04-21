Dakota Valley School District donates extra iPad Minis to nursing homes, assisted living facilities in Union County

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The Dakota Valley School District (DVSD) is donating a surplus of iPad Minis to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Union County.

The school district said they learned of the need in nursing homes for patients to have the ability to connect with family members as well as virtual medical appoints.

DVSD said they reached out to see if there was a use for the iPad Minis because they were no longer needed for educational purposes.

School officials said that due to the age and operating systems of the iPad Minis, they can’t update them for educational needs.

DVSD said they learned the staff in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been offering their personal phones for residents to use.

The school district said they have reached out to all of the facilities in Union County to see if they have a need for the extra iPad Minis.

