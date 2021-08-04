Dakota-Thurston County Fair returns full force to Siouxland

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota-Thurston County Fair is almost here and Siouxlanders are looking forward to the events.

Due to COVID-19, organizers had to downsize the county fair by canceling several events last year, but this year, Fair Manager, Lisa Bousquet, said they will be bringing back all the events they couldn’t do in 2020 as well as a few new additions for this year.

“The things we couldn’t do last year were some of our favorites like the parade, the free barbeque, Kids’ Day. That was kind of a bummer that we had to cancel that last year because of COVID, so we brought back those events,” said Bousquet.

Planning for the county fair started as early as January with multiple outcomes taken into consideration should they need to cancel or postpone events.

In regards to rising COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant, Bousquet made sure safety was still a priority for the public.

“We’re taking precautions as we did last year with extra cleaning. You know, we’re trying to practice the social distancing as well as we can. The great thing about our fair is our fairgrounds is such a large outdoor area, so most of our events are held outside. So that helps with that, being able to social distance, and being outside helps as well,” said Bousquet.

The Dakota-Thurston County Fair begins August 5 at 6:00 p.m. with the parade on Dakota Ave.