Dakota-Thurston County Fair provides kids with cattle show opportunities

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A majority of summer events have been wiped off the calendar due to COVID-19. However, after months of consideration and discussion with local health departments, the 53rd Dakota-Thurston County Fair is in full swing.

“COVID stay away. I wanna have some fun,” said cattle show participant, Mackenzie Steffen.

That’s exactly what Mackenzie and her family from West Point, Nebraska, are doing this weekend at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair.

“A lot of calves we brought a lot of calves,” said Buck Steffen, a cattle show participant.

However, there’s been a lot of concern surrounding if cattle shows will take place during a pandemic.

“I was nervous at first that we weren’t going to be able to, but were glad we are able to show some,” said Charlie Dinslage, a cattle show participant.

With social distancing guidelines implemented and hand sanitizer at the county fair, students are able to show off all their hard work.

“We usually spend six to seven hours like in the barn brushing them, washing them,” said Trevor Steffen, a cattle show participant.

“We put different sprays in them and we blow them a bunch and we practice fitting a bunch, too,” said Charlie.

Once it’s showtime, it’s up to the judges to decide how well the students and their calves performed.

“Hopefully my calf doesn’t go crazy or something bad happens because sometimes that can happen if your calf gets spooked by one little thing,” said Harper Dinslage, a cattle show participant.

Harpe said every show this summer is a building block helping her and her calves’ showmanship improve.

“After you’re done you can just tell yourself wow I did really good I have been getting a lot of progress done,” said Harper.

Even as the end of fair season slowly approaches, these cattle showmen are keeping their skills sharp.

“We have one or two more and I’m hoping that we do pretty go in them,” said Trevor.

“It’s really sad at the end of the year to see those calves go but you really love working with them,” said Buck.

The fun continues into Sunday at the Dakota-Thurston County Fair. There will be barrel racing and an ATV Rodeo.