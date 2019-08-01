Dakota Thurston County fair kicks off with crowning of new Little Prince & Princess

The Dakota Thurston County Fair kicked off Wednesday night by crowning a new Little Prince and Little Princess.

KCAU 9’s Bridget Bennett helped to host the event and interview the five to seven-year-old contestants all dressed in their very best on stage. The kids did a great job introducing themselves, answering questions and learning to speak in front of the big audience.

Their cute responses make the competition a fair favorite for families each year.

“Everyone is always excited when their little boy or little girl hits that age because its really cute and it brings out grandpa and grandma and aunts and uncles and everyone. Its a really good event for the kids to get them more comfortable in front of people,” Dakota Thurston County Fair Manager Lisa Bousguet said.

This year there were 21 participants in the contest. Congratulations to the newly crowned fair royalty and everyone who participated.