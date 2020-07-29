Dakota Thurston County Fair in full swing

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Siouxland families looking to get out this week, the 53rd annual Dakota Thurston County fair is underway.

It’s one of few fairs still on the calendar this summer, despite COVID-19.

“I’ve heard a lot of people are excited to come to the fair just because it’s an activity and there’s something going on outside,” said Lisa Bousquet the Dakota Thurston County Fair Manager.

The 4-H student’s static exhibit and livestock show will be open to the public. It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and see all the hard work these kids have put in this year.

“I think it’s great that we’re still going through with this and getting everything done,” said Katherine Utech, a 4-H participant.

Utech has spent hours in the kitchen.

“Lot of practice from two weeks before fair to two months before fair your just baking different things to try it out,” said Utech.

As well time spending time out in the family’s barn.

“When we do our livestock shows we implemented more sanitizing practices than we would have before and smaller classes so fewer kids in the arena at the same time,” said Bousquet.

“You can’t have that many people and it just makes it harder, but you’re learning how to do it with the time you have and it’s really good for your time management,” said Utech.

However, not every event will be able to take place this year due to COVID-19.

“No commercial vendors again that is something that we can’t sanitize as people touch and put things back. The parade, the community barbeque, the junk a palooza that was a vendor event that we had to canceled and kids’ day we had to cancel,” said Bousquet.

Events like Ranch Rodeo, Bull Riding and Barrel Racing will be taking place throughout the week.

Click here for a full list of events taking place at the Dakota Thurston County Fair.