Dakota-Thurston County Fair delights this weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The 53rd annual Dakota-Thurston County Fair is in full swing this weekend.

Events this afternoon included a mud volleyball tournament and a cattle show.

Students participating in the cattle show shared their concerns about the uncertainty of this year’s show events due to COVID-19.

Because a majority of the fair has been canceled, they tell KCAU 9 they’re enjoying every second showing off their hard work this weekend.

“I was nervous at first that we weren’t going to be able to but we’re glad we are able to show some,” said Charlie Dinslage, a cattle show participant.

“I was a little worried at first, but if we didn’t have the county fair, we were going to have our fair showing at our house,” said Trevor Steffen, another cattle show participant.

Events this evening include extreme bull riding and live music by Justin Kane at 7:30 p.m.

The fair wraps up Sunday.

More details about the fair’s events this weekend can be found here.