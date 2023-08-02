SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — 4-H’ers and FFA families flooded the expo center and animal barns to have their first items and animals judged for the first day of the Dakota-Thurston County fair.

While most come to the fair for the food and grandstand entertainment, Fair Manager Lisa Bousquet, told KCAU 9 that it’s all about AG education.

“It brings a lot of kids in every year to just play in and kind of get close to agriculture so its kind of why, one of our new things this year,” said Bousquet, “Just excited to have people come, people outside of the South Sioux City area, people from the surrounding communities.”

The is also holding the Little Prince and Princess Contest in the Expo Center and then the Tractor pull will take place on Thursday.