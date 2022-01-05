VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — The Dakota Farm Show has returned for its 38th outing.

Over 200 vendors and hundreds more visitors from the world of agriculture filled the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

Everything a farmer would need could be found, including information seminars that run during the first two days of the show from experts.

Showrunners say it is a tradition for many to come.

“But it’s a great opportunity to get together and make buying decisions as we have the upcoming growing season, so we’ve got a lot of agricultural producers here trying to wrap up their buying decisions,” said John Riles.

The show ran from January 4 through 6.