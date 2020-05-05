Dakota Dunes teenager arrested for firing shots at Burbank Beach

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A Dakota Dunes teenager was arrested after he threatened a group with a gun and fired shots at Burbank Beach Sunday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Preston Moss, 18, of Dakota Dunes, with:

Two counts of felony aggravated assault

Commit or attempt to commit a felony with a weapon

Three counts of reckless discharge possession while intoxicated

Disorderly conduct

Underage consumption of alcohol

Concealing a dangerous weapon to commit a felony

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, their dispatch received a 911 call of several people at Burbank Beach around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the caller reported that a man had a gun, was threatening several people, and had fired shots.

Officials reported that when officers arrived, they talked to more than 30 people who were in the area before they arrested Moss.

According to the sheriff’s office, an argument had broken out within the group that escalated to Moss producing his weapon.

Moss’ bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies:

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Elk Point Police Department

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations

South Dakota Games Fish & Parks

South Dakota Highway Patrol Office

