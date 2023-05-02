DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — Dunes Staff and contractors got a crash course on how to save the ash trees on Tuesday.

Around a third of all trees in Dakota Dunes are ash trees and while not all of them can be saved from the Emerald Ash Bore people in the community are taking steps to save the ones that can be. A special technique allows for the injection of a protective pesticide into the roots of the tree. The pesticide will hopefully fend off an infestation. KCAU 9 spoke with Dune’s Manager Jeff Dooley about how this will be implemented.

“To treat trees in the Dunes, we want contractors to come to our office, fill out a registration form, which will include their pesticide license and their South Dakota sales tax ID number, then we’ll issue tags to them that they will use for marking the trees that have been treated,” said Jeffery Dooley, Dakota Dunes Community Manager.

The treatments should protect for at least two years.