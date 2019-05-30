Dakota Dunes residents asked to prepare as Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers rise

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Dunes residents are again told to prepare for high waters as the Missouri River is projected to be higher than it was in March.

The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District said that as of Thursday morning, the Missouri River is projected to reach a flood stage of 30.5 on Sunday. This new projection is in part due to the increased releases from Gavins Point Dam.

With the 30.5 river stage, the surface elevation of the Missouri River is expected to be in 1090 to 1091.5, possibly exceeding what Dakota Dunes experienced in March. The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District said that the levee protection has been set for 1092. Alon the Big Sioux River, the elevation is expected to reach an elevation around 1901 while the levee is set for 1098.

Dakota Dunes is still asking residents and businesses to minimize water and sewer use. They also ask to limit irrigation to only new sod. Residents are also asked to plug lower-level drains and that sump pumps discharge outside of homes but not into the sanitary sewers.

Residents are asked to prepare their property in case there is a need to evacuate.