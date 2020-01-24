Dakota Dunes property purchased for development

DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KCAU) – Dakota Dunes will be seeing a major expansion thanks to a group of local investors.

The Dakota Dunes Land Holdings announced the $5.4 million purchase of property from Dakota Dunes Development.

Around 200 acres include commercial and residential land, as well as, the Two Rivers Golf Course.

A leader of the project says growth in the Dunes will help beyond the community.

“The more people that live here, work here, move here, eventually will help the entirety of southeast Union County,” Bart Connelly, Dakota Dunes Land Holdings said.

Connelly says that infrastructure improvements are planned for the gold course, which is scheduled to open April 1.