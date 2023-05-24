LAREDO, Texas (KCAU) — A man accused of killing a Dakota Dunes woman in late April will be coming back to South Dakota to face charges.

According to court documents, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, appeared in Webb County District Court Wednesday for an extradition hearing. At the hearing, Castellanos-Rosales agreed to be returned to Union County, South Dakota.

Castellanos-Rosales has been charged with one count each of first-degree and second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes, on April 25.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges told KCAU 9 that he plans to hire the U.S. Marshals to transport Castellanos-Rosales from Laredo, Texas, to Union County, South Dakota. He added they don’t have a planned time for when it will take place.

The warrant for his arrest stated the two shared a child and the two had a “significant romantic relationship.”

Witnesses reported Beardshear waited for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her and her one-year-old child at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. Castellanos-Rosales later allegedly asked for a relative of the victim to pick up Beardshear’s child at his residence around 10 p.m.

Authorities had received a report the morning of April 26 of a dead woman at the Wellington Apartments. Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said at the time that they found the death suspicious.

The next day, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a release that a “young child was found safe by law enforcement” as part of the case.

Castellanos-Rosales was arrested in Mexico on May 12 and then expelled from the country and arrested by officials in Laredo, Texas.