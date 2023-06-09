ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The man accused of killing a woman at her Dakota Dunes apartment back in April is scheduled to appear in court later this June.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales Courtesy Webb County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City will make an appearance in court on June 26 at 9 a.m., court documents state.

Castellanos-Rosales was booked into the Union County Jail on Thursday after being extradited to South Dakota from Texas. He was held in Texas due to being initially arrested in Mexico on May 12 and then brought to the United States.

The warrant for his arrest was filed on April 27 after he was identified as a suspect in the April 26 murder of Jordan Beardshear.

Castellanos-Rosales is facing charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, and child abuse.