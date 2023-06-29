ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — The man accused of killing a woman in her Dakota Dunes apartment has pleaded not guilty.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, made the plea when he appeared in the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point Thursday afternoon for his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder, child neglect, and child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and waived his right to a speedy trial.

A tentative trial date has been set for May 28, 2024, for jury selection with the actual start of trial set for June 3, 2024. The next hearing will be on August 18, 2023. Additionally, the state will decide whether to pursue the death penalty by August 14, 2023.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Jordan Beardshear at her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 25. Castellanos-Rosales and Beardshear had a child together and were in a “significant romantic relationship” according to documents.

After a multi-week search, Castellanos-Rosales was arrested in Mexico on May 12 and then expelled from the country and picked up by officials in Laredo, Texas.

Castellanos-Rosales was extradited to Union County from Texas and arrived at the Union County Jail on June 8.

Gage Teunissen contributed to this report.