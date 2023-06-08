UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — The man accused of killing a Dakota Dunes Woman has been booked into Union County jail after fleeing to Mexico.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales Courtesy Webb County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies took custody Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales from U.S. Marshalls Thursday. Castellanos-Rosales is being held without bond. Union County Jail officials were not able to release any further information.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Jordan Beardshear at the Wellington in the Dunes apartments in Dakota Dunes back in April.

A warrant for his arrest was filed on April 27, and he was arrested in Mexico on May 12. Shortly after his arrest, he was expelled from Mexico and arrested by authorities in Laredo, Texas. Castellanos-Rosales was released from Webb County Jail on May 31.

Castellanos-Rosales is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse.