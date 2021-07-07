Dakota Dunes man to plead guilty to grand theft from North Sioux City business

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A Dakota Dunes will be pleading guilty in court for embezzling from a North Sioux City business.

According to court documents, Joshua McElroy, 33, had been entrusted with the property of Murphy Insulation Inc. and Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. from around May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, which is when the thefts occurred.

McElroy allegedly took between $100,000 to $500,000 of property from the businesses. He did it with the property he had both authorized and unauthorized control over. He was originally charged with grand theft and embezzlement of property received in trust.

McElroy will plead guilty to the class four felony of grand theft as part of a plea agreement. The court will dismiss all other charges. He will receive probation and the state will recommend he be sentenced to six years in prison.

McElroy has also deposited $30,000 into a trust account which will then be applied toward any restitution award. If the court determines restitution is more than $30,000, McElroy will have to pay the remaining amount.

Finally, as part of the agreement, the owners of Murphy Construction is preventing from making a victim impact statement, but they can offer letters of impact.