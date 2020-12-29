Dakota Dunes man charged with theft, embezzlement from North Sioux City business

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A Dakota Dunes man was arrested for embezzling from a North Sioux City business.

According to court documents, Joshua McElroy, 33, had been entrusted with the property of Murphy Insulation Inc. and Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. from around May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, which is when the thefts occurred.

McElroy allegedly took between $100,000 to $500,000 of property from the businesses. He did it with property he was both authorized and unauthorized control over.

McElroy was arrested Monday on a warrant. He was charged with grand theft aggregated and embezzlement of property received in trust. Both charges are class 3 felonies.

He was booked into the Union County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

A class 3 felony in South Dakota has a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.