Dakota Dunes flooding update

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) —New projections have increased the Missouri River levels to crest at 30.8 feet, the highest predicted so far this year, causing worry about levee protection.

For your safety, officials are advising residents to relocate now and expect to be out or your homes for five days or more. Advising that there may not be enough time to get out in case of an emergency evacuation.

“We don’t like to issue orders to relocate, we don’t like to do that, we think we’ve got a pretty good system in place. We’ve handled big events in the past but there’s just some that we can’t,” said Jeff Dooley the manager of Dakota Dunes Development District.

Residents should also plug the floor drains and turn off irrigation systems now. Supervisors say in the event of an emergency, the sanitary sewer system will be shut down in residential areas to preserve the infrastructure.