DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The Dakota Dunes is known for its residential area, but leaders hope new businesses will start being drawn to the city as well, especially as a new strip mall is nearly complete.

Construction on the 15,000 square foot mall started roughly a year ago. The building sits right across the street from the Holiday Inn that includes two end caps with one of them is specifically designed for a 5,000 square foot restaurant. Tim Swanson with Dunes Realty is representing the property. He said the new building has a lot to offer to Siouxland businesses.

“The way the strip center is set up, it can accommodate a number of types of uses,” he said. “It can be office, retail, food, anything that you can probably think of.”

Jeff Dooley is the manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. He said the new mall should be a great addition to the community.

“The Holiday Inn and convention center has really grown over the last couple years,” Dooley said. “It’s a great place for meetings, weddings that kind of stuff, so that’s kind of new to the Two Rivers Business Park and this facility should be a good complement to that.”

Dooley said the demand for commercial property in Dakota Dunes has been strong recently. Looking ahead to the future, he said city officials hope to improve the Two Rivers Business Park to help Dakota Dunes continue its economic growth.

“That park was mainly put together for the Tysons and the Empiricals of the world that have big corporate campuses and that’s kind of limited our ability to market over there,” he said.

Dooley said he hopes the city can divide some of the commercial lots in the Two Rivers Business Park to attract smaller businesses to that area in the future.