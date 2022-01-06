CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Dakota Dunes couple won $250,000 in the lottery, according to the Iowa Lottery.

P.J. Vaske, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., claimed a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. P.J. and his wife, Libby, bought the lucky ticket at a Casey’s in Sioux City.

“We always do scratch tickets in our stockings for a little Santa gift,” Libby told officials on Dec. 27 as they claimed their prize. “I wanted to pick some $20 tickets to put in the stocking and that was the one that was kind of just there. I was going to buy multiple ones, but that was the only one left at that store.”

Libby said she scratched the ticket on Christmas morning.

“I didn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I thought I was in a dream. I had my husband come up and look at it: ‘Is this right?!’ We’re still pretty much in disbelief,” she added. “We just kind of figured, ‘Well, this doesn’t happen to people like us.’”

P.J. said they plan to use the winnings to fund college savings accounts for their three children along with home improvements.