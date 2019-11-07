Dakota Dunes Country Club hold Sock Drive

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – When flu and cold season get into high gear, it’s also a sign winter is just around the corner.

That’s why the Dakota Dunes Country Club is holding a sock drive during their fall market and craft fair today.

Folks had until 8 p.m. Wednesday night to drop off socks, mittens or personal care items for the warming shelter during.

If you did donate, you have a chance to win prizes including dinner at the Country Club.

Officials say it’s a one-stop-shop.

“Christmas shopping, if you haven’t gotten a start on it, and with the addition of the sock drive. It gives the opportunity to do some community giving,” said Debbie LaCroix, Event Coordinator.

Siouxlanders don’t just need to give items to help out the city’s homeless, The Warming Shelter also needs volunteers.