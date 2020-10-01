Dakota Days, virus concerns impact Vermillion businesses, community

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Days, or homecoming at the University of South Dakota, is a time-honored tradition. It brings many families and alumni back to Vermillion each year.

But because of virus concerns, just how many will be back this year is still a question.

While the University of South Dakota’s D-Days will still happen, many of the events students and alumni have grown to expect will not. One bar owner says he doesn’t expect the same crowds as years past.

“Last years D-Days was fantastic, I mean, it’s a big hoorah you know, people were having a lot of fun, people showing comradery, people are showing school spirit,” said James Waters, co-owner of Café Brulé and Dakota Brick House

Waters is the co-owner of two businesses in Vermillion. He said a smaller D-Days this year will have a big impact on his businesses.

“I mean, this is traditionally a huge weekend for us as small business owners, I mean, it helps to fund you through the slower winter months and so not having that additional income, it’s gonna hurt a lot of people and a lot of small businesses,” said Waters

This year while the parade and game will not be happening, the university has created some new events to go along with the old traditions.

“We’re adjusting that we aren’t having a parade. we are replaying the football game, the community has a really cool yote yard competition,” said Nate Welch, the CEO of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC).

The USD Foundation is also teaming up with the VCDC to help out businesses typically flooded with visitors at this time.

“They are funding that 20 percent difference between what someone purchases and the value of that card to encourage alumni, students, family visitors, all of those kinds of things to be able to come and purchase gift cards to be able to support our businesses,” said Welch.

“It’s amazing the outpouring of the community to try to keep us small businesses here because they want us to be apart of the community as we want to be apart of the community,” said Waters.

Latest Stories

Latest Stories