Dakota County’s COVID-19 risk dial level rises to orange

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The risk level for COVID-19 in Dakota County is on the rise.

The health department raised its COVID-19 risk dial this week from the yellow to orange.

The health director said despite the dial rising, the concern level for the spread of COVID-19 remains the same.

She adds there are several factors that determine where the dial lies.

“It takes into account the healthcare system capacity, our local health departments ability to identify community spread, availability of testing, our ability to do contact tracing within 24 hours, number of cases we have in a two-week range,” Natasha Ritchison, director of the Dakota County Health Department said.

She said the purpose of the dial is to visually give people an idea of where the county stands and getting into the red zone is something the department wants to avoid.

“Yellow to orange really is just monitoring those number of classes. There could be some adjustments here or there depending on certain buildings. We want to keep the student to staff ratio very low in the orange. So, we will be monitoring that very closely,” Becky Eckhardt, Student Services Director for the South Sioux City School District said.

She adds the district is in the yellow level right now. That means everyone is required to wear a mask and some hybrid learning is happening.

Eckhardt said there are several factors that will determine whether the district moves from yellow to orange.

“Whether or not the positive cases are in the school building or whether they’re in the community is one of the main factors we take into consideration. We also very closely monitor our attendance for both student and staff, as well as contracted staff on a daily basis. We’re also working closely with the Dakota County Health to see if we would have any targeted community spread that could impact our school building,” Eckhardt said.

She said if the district does move to orange, the main difference will be more hybrid learning. Eckhardt adds that the district is pleased with its current COVID numbers and if the district decides to make a change, it’ll be on a class-by-class or building-by-building basis, rather than district wide.